Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Has $916,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 90,242 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Oracle were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.9% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $174,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,320.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,336. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.48.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 980,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,884,838. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

