Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Has $3.07 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $1,508,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $1,981,471 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

SYK traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,460. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

