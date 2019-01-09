Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $109,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $121,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $140,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

UPS traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $98.07. 209,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,914. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/trust-department-mb-financial-bank-n-a-cuts-stake-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.