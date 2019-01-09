TriMas (TRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TriMas' expects organic sales growth at around 6% year over year for fiscal an its earnings per share guidance is at $1.72-$1.78. Mid-point of the guidance reflects year-over-year increase of 25%. Robust end market demand, focus in improving its cost structure, impact of tax reform and momentum in its segments is likely to drive results. Going forward, the company will benefit from its efforts to improve operating efficiency under the TriMas Business Model. Its innovative solutions through product, process or service, and extensive resources will enhance business performance. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Its estimates for the current fiscal and the next year have gone up lately. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters. However, input cost inflation and impact of tariffs remain headwinds. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRS. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TriMas had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $223.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,761,000 after buying an additional 124,442 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after buying an additional 76,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

