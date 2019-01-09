Trident Group Price Reaches $0.0275 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. Trident Group has a market cap of $33,363.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

