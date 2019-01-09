Travala Market Cap Reaches $4.33 Million (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Travala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.58 or 0.12158215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala (AVA) is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travala’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Travala Token Trading

Travala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

