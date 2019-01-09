Transcodium (TNS) Price Down 22.2% This Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Transcodium token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $182,873.00 and approximately $314,621.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.02152705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00162786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00234851 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024843 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024933 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

