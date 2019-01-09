Traders Sell Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) on Strength (IWM)

Investors sold shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on strength during trading on Monday. $475.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $575.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $100.55 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Russell 2000 ETF had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded up $2.40 for the day and closed at $139.59

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

