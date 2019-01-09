Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $368.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $626.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $258.77 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $40.64

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.5838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

