Traders Sell Oracle (ORCL) on Strength (ORCL)

Traders sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading on Monday. $82.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $159.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.85 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Oracle had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.74 for the day and closed at $47.45

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,336. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 29,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 237,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

