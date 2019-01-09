Traders Sell Monster Beverage (MNST) on Strength (MNST)

Investors sold shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $49.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.64 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Monster Beverage had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Monster Beverage traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $53.33

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $787,735.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $490,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,332.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,359,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,104 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101,575.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,776 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $94,311,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $62,068,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,444,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,168,000 after acquiring an additional 717,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

