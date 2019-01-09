Traders Buy Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $269.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $178.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.09 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded down ($1.03) for the day and closed at $128.93

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

