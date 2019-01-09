Traders Buy Large Volume of NanoString Technologies Call Options (NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,779 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,035% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.
NASDAQ NSTG opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.71. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
