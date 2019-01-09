Traders Buy Large Volume of NanoString Technologies Call Options (NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,779 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,035% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.71. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 122,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 122,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 257,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

