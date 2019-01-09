TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 771.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 215,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $905.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.56. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $119,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 118,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $2,879,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,442,272 shares of company stock valued at $36,502,507 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $39.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/tpi-composites-inc-tpic-shares-sold-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.