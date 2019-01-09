Total (FP) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.91 ($69.66).

Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

