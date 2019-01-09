Toro Co (TTC) Stake Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Toro were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 60,352 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,069,000 after buying an additional 56,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $442,061.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $144,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/toro-co-ttc-stake-raised-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.