TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $10.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.89 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $38.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $38.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.84 billion to $41.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $59.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,252. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

