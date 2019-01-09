Tilray (TLRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

TLRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Tilray from $62.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.67.

TLRY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.43. Tilray has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $300.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 121.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,287,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,872,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

