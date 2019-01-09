TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $1,404,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,983.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 45,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $3,198,615.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,428,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,695,154.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,139 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,863. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

