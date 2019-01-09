TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $13.41 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,679 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-13-41-million-stake-in-cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk.html.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.