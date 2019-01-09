TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 121.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 49.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:EDU opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

