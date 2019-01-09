Thomas B. Neff Sells 60,000 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $2,663,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,757,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.67. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $68.55.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 target price on shares of FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.
