Thomas B. Neff Sells 60,000 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $2,663,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,757,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.67. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,404,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,040 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1,829.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 target price on shares of FibroGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

