The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,772 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 596,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after purchasing an additional 438,222 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,601,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,640. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. HSBC set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,107.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/the-coca-cola-co-ko-shares-bought-by-bainco-international-investors.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.