Tesla (TSLA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $335.35 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.77.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $360,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,687.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total transaction of $1,022,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,890 shares of company stock valued at $20,889,086 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

