Tesco (TSCO) PT Lowered to GBX 265 at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264.43 ($3.46).

TSCO opened at GBX 208.10 ($2.72) on Monday. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.31 ($2.84).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

