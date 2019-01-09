Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 2,679,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,690,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tertiary Minerals (TYM) Shares Up 8.9%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/tertiary-minerals-tym-shares-up-8-9.html.

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

