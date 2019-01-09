Tenet Healthcare (THC) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research note released on Sunday. Barclays currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on THC. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.44.

THC stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after buying an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after buying an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 4,336,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,208,000 after buying an additional 727,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,949,000.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

