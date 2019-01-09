Tellurian (TELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

TELL stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Don A. Turkleson bought 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $25,535.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,121 shares in the company, valued at $851,316.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don A. Turkleson bought 42,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $285,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,645,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,645,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,666,000 after buying an additional 730,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 431,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

