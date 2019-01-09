Tellurian (TELL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 2,537,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,854,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

TELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,548,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,120,227.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don A. Turkleson bought 83,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $566,304.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,121 shares in the company, valued at $851,316.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,454,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,666,000 after purchasing an additional 730,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1,283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

