Telefonica (TEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica is successfully capitalizing on the opportunities in the digital world through several growth strategies to enhance its long-term prospects, while experiencing increased traction in the smartphone market. The company has significantly accelerated the deployment of ultra-fast networks. Continued rollout of fiber and LTE are set to drive growth. Lower wireless penetration rate in Mexico is likely to benefit Telefonica where it has considerable presence. The stock has outperformed the industry on an average in the past year. However, domestic competition remains a major hurdle for the company as unbundled local loop regulation is compelling it to make its network available to alternative providers, resulting in wireline telephony access erosion. Its high-debt laden balance sheet is also a concern. The company’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio is above the industry’s tally implying that it is currently overvalued.”

TEF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonica to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Telefonica has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. Telefonica’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonica by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Telefonica during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Telefonica during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

