TEGNA (TGNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

TGNA opened at $11.45 on Monday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 247,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,314,000 after acquiring an additional 549,310 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,314,000 after acquiring an additional 549,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

