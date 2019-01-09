Teachers Advisors LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $23.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/teachers-advisors-llc-has-11-96-million-holdings-in-rlj-lodging-trust-rlj.html.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.