Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 2,465 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 701,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

HAE stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.92. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 12,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,410,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,855 shares of company stock worth $4,102,035. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

