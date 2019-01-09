Target Co. (TGT) Position Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 54,397 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,381,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,966,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Target by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,637,000 after purchasing an additional 442,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

