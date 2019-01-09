Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 59850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

