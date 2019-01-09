Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a PE ratio of 284.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $185,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $138,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.