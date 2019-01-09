T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $70.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at about $62,594,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 55.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,827,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,239 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,701,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at about $48,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,851 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,598.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,192 shares of company stock worth $4,355,583. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

