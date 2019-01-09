Systemax (SYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, including personal desktop computers, notebook computers, computer related products, and industrial products, in North America and Europe. The Company assembles its own PCs and sell them under the trademarks Systemax, Tiger and Ultra. In addition, they market and sell computers manufactured by other leading companies. The Company’s multi-faceted marketing plan features Internet, relationship marketing, and inbound catalog sales. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Systemax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Systemax from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Systemax stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. Systemax has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.08.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.01 million. Systemax had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Systemax’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $6.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 21st. Systemax’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $915,950.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,528.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Clark sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Systemax by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

