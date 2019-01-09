Syscoin Price Tops $0.0497 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Binance and Bittrex. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $27.14 million and $150,880.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00966932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018557 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 546,242,569 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

