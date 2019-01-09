Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.73 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

SNV stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kessel D. Stelling bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

