Synlogic (SYBX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Synlogic stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.36.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,912.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of Synlogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

