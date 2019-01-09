Synergy Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Synergy has traded flat against the US dollar. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $57,496.00 and $0.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.02043443 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008862 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000397 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001598 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,277,592 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

