Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Shares Down 16.7%

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) dropped 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 27,175,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 43,716,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

SGYP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.02.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 87,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 384,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 286,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.

