Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 115 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SREN. Barclays set a CHF 101.70 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 99.29.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

