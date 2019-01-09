Swing (SWING) Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Swing has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $69,968.00 and $23.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00002173 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00002374 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,925,829 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

