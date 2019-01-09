Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.74. Superior Energy Services shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1778378 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPN. Wells Fargo & Co cut Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian K. Moore purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $280,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,276.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,420. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $195,000.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

