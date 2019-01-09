SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.58. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

NYSE STI opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

