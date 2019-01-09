SunTrust Banks Comments on Copart, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Copart in a report released on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

CPRT stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Copart had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2,739.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

