SunPower (SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.88 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 63.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vidul Prakash sold 24,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,470 shares of company stock valued at $179,122. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in SunPower by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,265,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 580,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 580,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SunPower by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 46.7% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 596,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,990 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its stake in SunPower by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 339,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

