Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Position Cut by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,316,000 after buying an additional 156,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 178,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Swift sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $62,451.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,080 shares in the company, valued at $580,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $192.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

